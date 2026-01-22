Activist Alert

“I do not know of any salvation for society except through eccentrics, misfits, dissenters, people who protest.” — William O. Douglas, U.S. Supreme Court justice

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks and Gatherings

• “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” documentary and discussion, 4 pm Sunday Jan. 25, People for Justice and Peace in Palestine, First Congregational Church, 1050 East 23rd Avenue.

• Stop the Amazon Mega-Distribution Center!, 7:30 pm Monday Jan. 26, Eugene City Council meeting, City Hall north building. Keep the pressure up to stop this behemoth from moving in and damaging the city.

Ongoing events at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm Mondays.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm Tuesdays, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm to 2 pm Tuesdays. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Showing Up for Racial Justice and 50501 Weekly Protest, noon to 4 pm Wednesdays. Bring readings, songs, signs or other art.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• “Signs of Fascism” Protest, 10 am to noon Thursdays. Signs provided, wear all black. Indivisible.

Ongoing events

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am Mondays, corners on 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, for the 2026 midterm elections. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday; get help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays, materials donated by Eugene Message Makers, make up to four signs for a $5-10 donation to MECCA.

• Stop the Cuts, noon, Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm the second Sunday of each month, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C St., Springfield. Discussion and action.

