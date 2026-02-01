Federal Officer Stomps and Kicks a Mexican flag at an ICE Protest

On Jan. 31, federal agents in Eugene fired tear gas and pepper balls at about 25 people protesting peacefully in front of the city’s Federal Building.

Agents tackled at least one protester who was attempting to leave the area. It was the third time in five days agents used tear gas and violent tactics to disperse protesters in front of the Federal Building

One moment on Saturday went overlooked in the chaos but was captured by Eugene Weekly.

At 8 pm agents for a second time used flash bangs, tear gas and pepper balls to move about 30 away from the federal building. One agent noticed a Mexican national flag lying on the ground. The agent holds up the Mexican flag

The agent then throws the flag on the ground, stomps on it and kicks it away.

He then picks the flag up off the ground, folds it half and holds it. The video shows the same officer kicking a tear gas canister toward protesters.