An Offer You Can’t Refuse

Family, faith and a little bit of tomato sauce. On Coburg Road in Sheldon Plaza, Bellizzi’s Pizza Joint is built on more than dough and mozzarella. The self-proclaimed home of “mafia style” pizza has carved out a late-night niche in Eugene’s food scene, serving until 3:30 am on weekends and 2:30 am on weeknights.

Jeremy Bellizzi opened his first Italian restaurant in 1996 at East 11th Avenue and High Street, in the space where Cheba Hut now operates. After nearly eight years downtown, he says the landscape began to shift as national chains moved into the area and customer traffic thinned.

“What was happening was the big boxes finally came to town, Outback, Chili’s, Olive Garden, you know, all the big names finally came out to Gateway Mall or Valley River,” Bellizzi says. “And so downtown was getting a little bit scarce as far as patronage.”

Rather than wait for circumstances to force their hand, the family chose to close on their own terms.

“And so while we still had a few dollars, we said, ‘Hey, Grandma, what do you think? Let’s close this up and move on for now,’” he says. “We chose the circumstance.”

Bellizzi says the decision was not driven by financial collapse, but by timing and control — an opportunity to say goodbye to the community in a way that felt intentional.

The original location closed in 2004. Eighteen years later, in 2022, the family reopened on Coburg Road. In those 18 years, Bellizzi also opened a landscaping business, JB Property Maintenance, that he says is still active.

“Eighteen years later, I was still able to capture the old phone number. I was still able to get there from an old AT&T number. So I thought, like, ‘Well, if we have the old number, did it ever really die?’ So I felt like we just continued on with the dream from before,” Bellizzi says.

After pandemic restrictions were lifted, he says he noticed a renewed emphasis on supporting local businesses. “I saw a big mood change around Eugene and Springfield, as far as the people were concerned. They were saying, ‘shop local’ and ‘be local,’” he says.

The slices are hard to ignore — nearly too big for the plate and larger than your head. A pepperoni slice comes layered with two styles of pepperoni, the edges crisping into small cups that hold pockets of oil and spice. Fresh whole milk mozzarella melts over house-made sauce, bubbling into a glossy finish atop a hand-folded crust that lands somewhere between flaky and soft — sturdy enough to fold, tender enough to pull apart. Their mafia style pizzas aren’t just a gimmick — it’s a hearty, old-school Italian American style built on bold flavors and big portions. And who could deny that with pizza names like Mob Boss, The WiseGuy Deep Dish and Jimmy The Rat.

It’s not just pizza drawing regulars. The meatball sub arrives on hoagie bread piled with juicy, tender meatballs containing bell peppers and onion, topped with tomato sauce, parsley and fresh-sliced mozzarella. The sauce runs tangy and bright, soaking slightly into the bread and finished with parmesan. On the side, a fresh pasta salad dressed in Italian vinaigrette and olives cuts the richness with a briny bite.

Dessert stays traditional. Cannoli — chocolate chip or pistachio — are filled with smooth, buttery, sweet cream tucked into crisp shells. Simple, classic and rich without tipping into heavy.

Jeremy Bellizzi and Brittney Bellizzi run the restaurant as a true family operation. Their two sons, ages 10 and 12, work in the kitchen, learning to roll dough and practice customer service alongside their parents. Because the boys are homeschooled, their education includes lessons in work ethic and small-business ownership. Brittney says their 4-year-old daughter also has her place in the restaurant, with a cot set up in the office for nap time. They even hired their niece, 17-year-old Molly Bellizzi, who greets customers at the counter, handles the cash register and helps prep the pies behind the scenes.

Faith remains central to how the Bellizzi’s operate.

“I would just like to emphasize that we are a faith-based company that lets God lead us in all things,” says Jeremy. “We’re a true family orientated business and we love making pizzas and Italian food for the Eugene-Springfield community.”

Bellizzi says he finds the process to be joyful and describes serving food to people as one of the most fulfilling things he can do.

From oversized slices to sauce-soaked subs and crisp cannoli shells, Bellizzi’s return feels less like a trend and more like tradition — simmering steadily on Coburg Road.

Bellizzi’s Pizza Joint is at 1600 Coburg Road, suite 2. Open 11 am to 3:30 am Friday and Saturday, and 11 am to 2:30 am Monday through Thursday. Closed Sunday. Visit BellizziPizza.com or call 541-686-9996.