California Gov. Gavin Newsom was just appointed as the newest border czar and says in an interview with Eugene Weekly that he will be abolishing the current structure of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to create ‘Brat ICE.’

Brat is a term popularized by pop singer Charli XCX meaning rebellious, confident and bold. The term is often synonymous with progressive politics. “Brat ICE will pretty much do the same thing the current ICE agents are doing except we’ll make sure they’ll do things like ask detainees their preferred pronouns,” Newsom says.

Brat ICE will launch in late June, with uniforms designed by Rick Owens.