Marjorie Taylor Greene runs for SLUG  Queen 

Former House representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her candidacy for SLUG Queen after relocating to Eugene from Georgia, her home state. Greene resigned her House seat in January, and since then, has renounced MAGA politics and President Donald Trump over the Epstein files, health care costs and the war in Iran.

“I always assumed Eugene was a Democrat-led commie hellhole,” Greene tells Eugene Weekly, but while driving north on I-5, “I stopped for Chick-Fil-A in Springfield and decided to see for myself.” Instead, Greene says she has much in common with the Eugene community’s anti-war politics and concern about skyrocketing health insurance premiums.

After moving to Eugene, she says, “I joined a community garden and have met so many anti-vax MAHA moms, I feel like I’m back in Washington, DC with RFK Jr.”

Greene says that the details of her SLUG Queen campaign are still in the works. But blonde dreadlocks will be part of her costume, and she will use the slugsona Majorly Slimer Green.