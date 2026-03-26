After a year of intense internal conflict, Eugene’s largest polycule has reformed under a new leader, former lieutenant Sailboat Bridges. Bridges, 23, says she ousted the former leader, Sock Spirit, after they were discovered liking anti-polyamorous content on Instagram. “That’s just really problematic and makes our members very uncomfy,” Bridges says. Now, the polycule is preparing to expand even further.

In west Eugene, Spirit now leads an outcast, rival polycule of 25 members and recruits primarily through the dating app Taimi. “I can’t believe they did that to me,” Spirit says. “I didn’t even mean to like it.”

Spirit hopes to one day reclaim their throne as leader, but for now says they are working to “destabilize the movement through counterintelligence.”

In a press release to Eugene Weekly, Bridges’ polycule announced that it may be expanding its operations into Portland in an attempt to absorb Oregon’s largest polycule, which consists of 500 members. “We’re prepared to open the front against former member Tooth Flash and their oppressive, bourgeois leadership of Portland’s polyamorous people,” Bridges’ polycule writes.

If the polycule is successful in its takeover, the Eugene-based polycule will become a formidable force, possibly expanding into Washington and California.

Last year, the polycule had split into 25 subgroups, ranging from five members each all the way up to 25. Through hookups, Bridges became the leader of the most dominant faction, taking over the entirety of Grindr and Bumble to recruit new members into specific roles. “We focused on recruiting members with specific skills that could benefit the polycule,” Bridges says. “Right now, we have dedicated members on dish duty, cooking and cleaning, although oftentimes they forget to do that.”

The polycule, now 200 strong, rents a 5,000-square-foot home in south Eugene and owns 15 cats. Bridges says the majority of the polycule’s income comes from Amelia Rodgers, a trans woman working for Palantir and contracting with Lockheed Martin. Rodgers says she “helps make smart bombs and drones that effectively eliminate America’s enemies.”

Rodgers says she helped the Department of War create its “discombobulator” beam.

Bridges says the group recognizes that Rodgers’ work is “problematic” but says it’s a necessary evil for the polycule to survive under the capitalist system. “She’s kind of weird,” low-ranking member Felony Arson says. “She always talks about how her top secret clearance lets her see some crazy shit.”

“It’s really not that bad, they give us pizza every few weeks, and the health care is amazing,” Rodgers says. “Plus, in June, they switch their logo to rainbow colors.” Rodgers, 39, reports making $820,000 a year.

Mid-ranking member Edith Branches says he found social and financial stability by joining the polycule. “Sometimes it’s overwhelming, but it’s worth it because the people here are all very nice, for the most part,” he says.

Every month, the polycule converges on Springfield for a monthly check-in at the local Warhammer shop. There, the polycule votes on duties such as cleaning the litter boxes, dishes and house maintenance. The group also occasionally votes on new members or the ousting of a “problematic” member.

“I think we’re really in a good spot,” Bridges says. “We have a good system here, and I am excited to see where the next year will take us in terms of membership.”