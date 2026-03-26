Zine Makers Ambushed

On April 1, a meetup of 35 local anarchists was interrupted by a platoon of armed Oregon National Guard soldiers outside the Wandering Goat Coffee in Eugene. Gov. Tina Kotek ordered the troops to stop “an anti-American terror cell infiltrating the minds of Eugene’s youth.”

The anarchists, made up mostly of local activists, say all they were trying to do was organize mutual aid networks for hungry people on the street. “They pointed guns at us and all we had were cigarettes and some printing supplies,” local anarchist Bottled Love says.

In a press release, the Oregon National Guard writes, “Oregon’s brave soldiers confronted an extremist terror cell in Eugene this past weekend and successfully dispersed their propaganda meetup. No casualties were sustained in this operation, dubbed Operation Uber Awesome Vengeance.”