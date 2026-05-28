Save TV Butte and have fun doing it at Oakridge Rocks the Park!

Rock out this Saturday at Oakridge Rocks the Park. This family-friendly benefit is hosted by local volunteers to help save TV Butte from becoming a rock quarry. Bring family and friends to Greenwaters Park to paint rocks and play yard games like jumbo Connect 4 and giant checkers; “We’re fighting a rock quarry, they’re playing rock music and anybody that gardens in Oakridge knows your garden is full of rocks. That’s why we’re painting them,” says event organizer Su Stella. Get pumped for live music thanks to Kirk Troute of Sharp Sound Productions, featuring the Oakridge Ukuleleans, country music by South Low Kreau, ’80s rock band S.N.A.C. and country rock and blues by RuKKus. Enter to win a raffle with drawings throughout the day. At least 10 winners will get to go home with a prize chosen from treasures including art, books, candles, gift cards and more. Peruse a selection of arts and crafts, savor delicious foods and enjoy a cold beverage at the beer garden, all while supporting Oakridge Strong, an organization to save TV Butte. Oakridge Strong chair Sabrina Ratkowski says, “We also have fun free prizes at the door for kids, and then, of course, always free stickers for Oakridge Strong. Save TV Butte.” According to Ratkowski and Stella, the immediate and long-term effects of a rock quarry would have detrimental effects on air quality, endanger natural habitats of fish, elk and wildlife, potentially contaminate the groundwater and put 80-plus gravel trucks on Highway 58 every day.

Oakridge Rocks the Parkis 11 am Saturday, May 30, Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge. Free. For more information or to make a donation, visit OakridgeStrong.orgor HippieDayTripper.com.