Summertime Fun at the Lane County Fair 

With numerous carnival rides, more than 20 food vendors, stunt shows, live music and even pig races, along with multiple new attractions this year, the Lane County Fair offers something for everyone. Opening night only, the Challenge of Champions bull riding tour stops at the fair for the first time. It is a touring qualifier event for PBR (Professional Bull Riding). The fair also features two thrill shows — the Canine Stars dog stunt show featured on America’s Got Talent, and new to the fair, Off Axis, an extreme-sports stunt show. In addition to these acts, a variety of artists will perform each night of the fair, including country singer Ned Ledoux, Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae and the classic rock band Blue Öyster Cult. “What’s better than a live outdoor concert on a beautiful summer evening?” asks Kelly Larsen, the fair’s sales and events supervisor. “When I think about summer, I think about the fair,” she says. The Lane County Fair is not only the place for rides, music and thrills. It is also a space for the community to come together. The fair’s creative exhibits display everything from art, textiles and photography pieces to baked and canned goods — all submitted by the community. Members from Lane County’s 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs will show cows, horses, goats and more at the fair’s livestock exhibit. “I get to see how all of the different pieces of our community come together and make a wonderful event that everyone can attend,” Larsen says.

Lane County Fair is 11 am to 11 pm Wednesday, July 22 through Saturday, July 25, and 11 am to 8 pm Sunday, July 26 at Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Tickets start at $10 and are available at AtTheFair.com.