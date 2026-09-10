The older folks get, the more they protest — at least that’s what we’ve seen under the Trump administration. And the older folks get, the more interesting they are — from the songs of the Raging Grannies to the long life of 103-year-old Elizabeth Rice.

Some folks of a certain age here in Lane County are working to age in place with their partners and families and others live with their chosen families in a modern-day Golden Girls.

This is the Raging and Aging issue where Eugene Weekly celebrates all that gets better with age.