Activist Alert

“Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.” — Abraham Lincoln

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Next Generation Activists: Cops, ICE & Surveillance, 11 am to 3 pm, Saturday, Oct. 10, WOW Hall 291 West 8th Avenue, for high schoolers, college students and young activists, CLDC.org.

• People’s Tribunal on U.S. Government Complicity in Gaza, 9:45 am to 5 pm, discussion till 6 pm, Oct. 10, Unitarian Universalist Church 1685 West 13th Avenue, PeoplesTribunalUSGaza.org, PToct10@proton.me.

National No Kings Day of Action

Eugene: No Kings 4. The Peoples’ Tailgate: Feed, Fund, Defend! noon to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 17, Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Road. Come learn how to get plugged into local community defense and how to protect our votes! Organized by Activist Coalition of Eugene Springfield (ACES). Mobilize.us/nokings/event/1030579.

Eugene: No Kings: Vote Early, 2 pm to 4 pm, Saturday, Oct. 17, Eugene City Hall Plaza, 500 East 4th Avenue. Mobilize.us/nokings/event/1036411.

Coburg: No Kings! Vote Early! noon to 1 pm Saturday, Oct. 17, Coburg City Hall, 91136 North Willamette. Mobilize.us/s/6ytEn4.

Corvallis: No Kings! Vote Early! noon to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 17, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW 4th Street, Corvallis. Mobilize.us. A nonpartisan rally encouraging voters to vote early and use official ballot drop boxes. Get information on how to vote, join the Boogie for the Ballot Dance Party, and donate non-perishable food for the Good Trouble food drive.

Ongoing at Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 4 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. Bay Watch, 2 pm to 4 pm.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Protect Our Election Sign Waving, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, corner of 7th and Oak.

• Mondays & Thursdays: Postcarding to Dem Voters to GOTV in North Carolina, 1 pm to 3 pm, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage — Venmo @pamela-bahnsen-2 or by check to PostCarders Defending Democracy! P.O. Box 482, Creswell 97426.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA.

• Wednesdays: Postcarding to Iowans to register to vote in November, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Gardens on Friendly. RSVP: Swiftly41@gmail.com.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month at Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield to reestablish government of, by and for the people.

• Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg, rain or shine, Indivisible Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and forward this Activist Alert Newsletter to a friend to sign up at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in their inboxes on Wednesdays!