One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Art 

Art by Caitlin Little entered in the 16th annual Object Afterlife Art Challenge. Photo courtesy of MECCA.

What do fabric scraps, cork, exposed analog film and Halloween decorations have in common? All are items that artists have to turn into fine art for Material Exchange Center for Community Arts’ 17th Annual Object Afterlife Art Challenge and exhibition and Oct. 2 awards ceremony. The challenge bridges art and sustainability, where participants create art from scrap materials. At the awards ceremony, winners will receive handmade trophies and prizes, while musicians from Community Supported Shelters will play live music. “The whole spirit of the event was inspiring our community to look a little bit differently at materials that might be considered waste,” says Heather Campbell, MECCA executive director. “We really wanted to elevate the realm of scrap art and bring it into the fine art world.” Judges include local artists Erick Wonderly Varela and Gloria Udosenata; head of Viking Textile Maker Hub Sierah Edwards; Eugene’s Waste Prevention Program Manager Donny Addison; and raining SLUG Queen Mugsy W. Slugsy. If you miss the upcoming awards ceremony, you can still view the exhibition’s pieces at MECCA throughout October, where you can vote for your personal favorite piece to win the viewer’s choice award. The winner will be announced at the end of the month. “We live in a really dynamic arts community, and that should be celebrated,” Campbell says. “There’s so many organizations and artists doing some really incredible work, and I think we can amplify each other.”

The Object Afterlife Art Challenge exhibition opening is 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm Friday, Oct. 2, at MECCA, 555 High Street. The exhibition is open until Oct. 31. Free.