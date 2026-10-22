Eugene is Friends With Farmworkers!

Eugene Friends of Farmworkers and 20 other local groups have organized A Night in Solidarity with Farm Worker Rights Oct. 29, a benefit concert at Wildish Theater for Pineros y Campesinos Unidos Del Noroeste, a union for Latino northwest tree planters and farmworkers. On first is Ballet Folklórico Colibrí, a dance group combining traditional Mexican folk dance with modern ballet. Second is Mariachi Del Sol, an award-winning band from Springfield High School. Tish Hinojosa headlines, a Texas-based bilingual Latina folk singer, performing American folk and protest classics, cowboy songs, original music and ’60s and ’70s Spanish love songs. “I want people to learn about and remember how important workers are,” event organizer Nancy Bray says. “We need to remember them and honor them and this is a way to do that.”

A Night in Solidarity with Farm Worker Rights is 5 pm Thursday, Oct. 29, at Wildish Theater, 630 Main Street, Springfield. It is free and open to the public but sliding scale donations are accepted at the door. For more information visit WildishTheater.com.