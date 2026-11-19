• So Microsoft 365 went down, then there was the FAA groundstop on Friday the 13th, then the banks had a glitch on Nov. 16 due to a software bug. It’s starting to feel a little Armageddony, but hey as of Nov. 13, Mercury is no longer retrograde. On the upside, the viral clip of local news anchor Gold Meadows with Tyriq Whithers and Daniel Kalyuua at Eugene Airport (“If you can’t go to the airport where the hell can you go?”) was absolutely a silver lining to the aviation mess.

• The Weekly is planning an end of the year memorial issue. What local folks have we lost — well known or unknown — that readers should know about? Send your tips, remembrances and ideas to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

• Lane County election update: Incumbent Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch declared victory over her challenger, garbage-hauler spokesman Jake Pelroy in the general election. Pelroy had a lot of lawn signs and a lot of anti-CleanLane rhetoric but Buch had the receipts for the work she’s put in for the people of her district. Pelroy’s peeps (aka Sanipac, aka Big Garbage) still have it in for CleanLane waste diversion facility. They have been fighting the greenhouse gas fighting facility’s possible siting at the Short Mountain Landfill.

• The University of Oregon’s attempt to institute budget cuts to close its $63 million to $65 million structural deficit involves sunsetting doctoral programs in the College of Arts and Sciences — because nothing says saving money like sunsetting the folks who teach us to think? There’s a Change.org petition, “Protect the Future of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oregon,” you can sign. And feel free to write letters to the editor and let the university know you care! Letters@EugeneWeekly.com.

• Dan Rayfield, Oregon’s attorney general, is suing OpenAI — the artificial intelligence that operates ChatGPT — for more than $2 billion dollars. The lawsuit is over child endangerment and alleges that OpenAI knowingly made ChatGPT’s programming “sycophantic” to hook users and encouraged dangerous behaviors like self-harm and violence. The lawsuit claims preventative measures the company tried to implement failed and still, the company pushed into youth markets. Rayfeild said in a news release, “Their platform is encouraging kids to commit suicide — we cannot let this be an acceptable business model.” The lawsuit comes a little over two months after 47 states, including Oregon, announced a settlement with Meta that calls for it to rebuild core parts of Instagram and Facebook around the safety of young users.

• Eugene’s Trauma Healing Project has announced it is closing at the end of 2026. The 22 year trauma-informed care and healing resource nonprofit located at 631 East 19th Building B in Eugene, will host a community celebration and farewell 4 pm to 7 pm Dec. 12. The group says the decision to dissolve “follows significant and ongoing changes in funding for health care, social services and workforce development.” And it adds that it is working to responsibly conclude the organization by “completing legal and administrative requirements, resolving approximately $30,000 in debt incurred during the pandemic, transitioning programs, and completing projects.” This announcement, like Planned Parenthood’s recent announcement it is merging its Oregon programs due to funding issues, is a reminder that the election might be over but the fight for our communities is not.