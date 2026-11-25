• No, you’re not imagining things. This week’s issue of EW really is on the stands a day early. That’s so the folks who distribute copies of the paper all over town Thursdays can be home with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, or celebrate Indigenous people instead of colonizers. So what can Americans be thankful for this year? Well how about that election! The battle to restore character, integrity and decency isn’t over yet, but with both houses of Congress now on our side, there may be hope for the future. Enjoy dinner!

• Time for a fond farewell. You might see her name again in our pages from time-to-time, but EW reporter and photographer Eve Weston (who got third place for Best Journalist in Best of Eugene her first year as a full time reporter!) is leaving for future opportunities. She’s experienced everything that working at the Weekly could throw at her from going to a sex ranch to getting tear gassed at ICE protests to getting death threats. We will miss her and we know readers will, too!

• In a world where art is always political, the guy who predicted Trump’s presidency on The Simpsons is running for president of the United States in 2028. The first time The Simpsons ever joked about Donald Trump being president was in the year 2000 — in “Bart to the Future” when an adult President Lisa Simpson inherited a country that Trump had driven into a financial ditch. The episode was written by longtime Simpsons producer and writer and current presidential candidate Dan Greaney, who calls himself “The Prophet.” To kick off his 2028 campaign trail, he visited 15 towns in the U.S. named Springfield over 17 days, and ended his tour Sunday in the most Springfield of Springfields — handing out doughnuts (that, of course, were pink with sprinkles) in front of Springfield city hall and geeking out at all of our Simpsons murals with Mayor — and soon to be Lane County Commissioner — Sean VanGordon.

• This week is the Weekly’s annual Gift Guide issue, and before you write a letter chiding us for consumerism. 1. Shop local! And 2. Check out Eugene Weekly Gives for how to give the gift of supporting local nonprofits! The full printed Do Good! Directory comes out Dec. 17 but you can check out all the great organizations at EugeneWeeklyGives.org. Then go ahead and write us a letter, we like letters!

• In honor of Thanksgiving, Ben Franklin’s love for turkeys (a reputable bird, he wrote), your fun fact of the day is all those mobs of turkeys stalking through downtown and taking over the Lane Community College campus are native to the U.S. but not native to Oregon. The Merriam’s subspecies was introduced to Oregon in 1961 as a game bird, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and later the Rio Grand was brought in and is the main turkey type giving you stink eye around town. In 2018, the Eugene City Council banned feeding turkeys in city limits and that allowed ODFW to trap and remove wild turkeys in the city. It’s also not legal to shoot turkeys in city limits, but as a recent viral video showed, Eugene cops can usher them out of the street when they block traffic.

• Activist Alert events have been slowing down post election and with the advent of the holiday season! When it’s not in print, you can always find it at EugeneWeekly.com or in the Wednesday newsletter (sign up at Eugeneweekly.com/newsletter). To add a protest or activist event, email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com. The organizers of the Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest that runs 10 am to 11 am Mondays on the corner of 29th and Willamette had planned to take a break but are back by popular demand and will be there Monday, Nov. 30.