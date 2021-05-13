Coffin Nailed It

Thank you, Tom Coffin for revealing the insightful and horrific information contained in your Viewpoint essays (“Remembering Maria,” 5/6, and “Truth is the Only Currency,” 4/29). We need to have this information, since only by knowing can we figure out how to deal with it.

I will remember Maria, and it breaks my heart to know what happened to her. The information on guns and the Constitution was solid and helpful. Please keep sharing your knowledge and experiences. You have precious wisdom that many of us don’t have and should have.

Thank you, Eugene Weekly for publishing these and so many other horrors we need to fix.

Jean Denis

Eugene