Amazon, Srader-Haters, Birds and Trash in Letters

In response to the article “Possible Amazon Distribution Center up for Public Comment” (EW, 7/10), as a local resident and breather of our often-already polluted air, reading this made me absolutely furious. I want to invite fellow readers and residents of this valley to submit public comments urging the LRAPA to deny this air pollution permit application by July 22.

Corporations can claim they will not exceed their permitted limits, and that their emissions will not impact non-permitted areas, but how will that be tracked and enforced? They are trying to get an air pollution permit for 2,592 vehicle trips per day. The main facility would be the size of six football fields. In order to build this distribution center, 9 acres of (carbon-storing) wetlands will need to be paved over.

Our valley often gets temperature inversions which trap and stagnate the air, causing emissions to collect and build up while the inversion is in place.

We also must think of the combined health impact of seasonal wildfire smoke with a drastic uptick in vehicle emissions.

Please join me in submitting public comments urging the LRAPA to deny this air pollution permit application by July 22.

Something I learned this week from a paralegal at an environmental law firm is that even if public comments don’t sway the decision either way, they can still be very helpful in future lawsuits (and there will be lawsuits — J.H. Baxter, anyone?).

River Shepherd

Springfield

See You on the Streets

I can’t help but laugh regarding Jerry Ritter’s rather humorous thoughts regarding the “Srader Haters” marching in the streets (EW, 7/10). First of all, Doyle Srader — aka Dr. Srader, instructor of speech and communications at Bushnell University — believes marches in the streets is taking Donald Trump’s bait. Looks like Srader took the bait and voted for Trump?

Back to Ritter — look in the mirror and you will see an immigrant, unless you are a Native American. Yep, the 34-count felon Trump, bankrupted six times, lied to the MAGA cult and they took the bait on Nov. 5, 2024! Yep, Day 1, the groceries dropped like Trump’s comb-over on a windy day! Yep, within 24 hours “Bone Spurs in the Heal Trump” would end the war in Ukraine! Yep, deport immigrants. Where’s my lettuce?

Yep, Ritter seems to have a problem with destructive riots. Yep, Trump patriot rioters on Jan. 6, 2021 resulted in the death of two D.C. police officers! How about that for backing the Blue? Yep, ol’ Donnie believes in the rule of law — he pardoned the 1,600 convicted insurrectionists! The MAGA thugs caused an estimated $2.1 billion in damages to America’s Capitol Building! Yep, Trump golfing. So far, $30 million of taxpayers’ dollars! Yep, How about the Jeffery Epstein files MAGA voters were promised? Now that’s funny!

Yep, this Vietnam veteran will be in the streets fighting for democracy and the constitutional rights of everyone who is in America.

Frank Harper

Springfield

Councilor Keating Responds

Regarding a letter from Sam Parker (EW, 6/26):

Like you, I mourn for the loss of CAHOOTS. However, I remain hopeful and supportive of the shared vision for a new CAHOOTS-like program in Eugene.

As I understand it, former CAHOOTS staff, now Willamette Valley Crisis Care, have formed a board as they seek a nonprofit entity to administer their proposed “CAHOOTS 2.0” crisis on the streets program.

To capture vital Medicaid matching dollars and remain compliant, WVCC must secure a responsible nonprofit partner to oversee and administer the operation.

I applaud the perseverance of dedicated WVCC leaders and Friends of CAHOOTS. Through WVCC’s dogged determination, the city of Eugene’s budget committee and city council recently approved $500,000 one-time funds to support the restoration of a new CAHOOTS-like program. We also directed the city manager to explore options to fund upward of $2.2 million in support of a mental health crisis response team.

Meanwhile, our local legislative delegation has approved $14.5 million for the erection of a desperately needed Lane County Behavioral Health Stabilization Center. Further, state law mandates Oregon counties deliver Mobile Crisis Services (modeled after CAHOOTS). These critical investments offer trauma informed, person-centered services such as deescalation and response to persons in a crisis throughout Lane County.

Residents can call or text 988 for MCS to respond to a mental health crisis.

And in an effort to be most accessible, you’re always welcome to contact me directly to share your perspective at 541-515-3819.

Matt Keating, City Councilor (Ward 2)

Eugene

Help the Birds

My neighborhood in Harlow is great. But there have been changes.

One reason it’s such a great ’hood is all the big, old trees providing cooling and habitat for other creatures. These trees keep coming down, some by storm, some by EWEB, but most often it’s the homeowner. And the results are now showing in the deteriorating bird populations.

Chickadee chirps used to fill the air. It’s become rare as with flickers. I haven’t heard a varied thrush, let alone seen one, in three years. Currently I’m watching a crow family desperately trying to find food for their clutch. As trees come down birds lose habitat and food source. Birds eat bugs and bugs live in the trees. Our extra dry, warm spring, and the sudden temperature change in February, did not help the bugs either. Nor do the pesticide companies that descend on the hood each spring, on their hover boards, convincing my neighbors they need pest control.

They don’t unless there is a pest problem inside their home. Gardens are supposed to have bugs. Without them, we won’t have birds. While here, please keep your cats indoors. The statistics of bird deaths by house cats is nauseating.

Tim Gardner

Eugene

Trash, Trash, Trash

Thank you, Bob Boender, for your letter in the June 19 issue, “It’s the Trash.” Thank you, Eugene Weekly, for publishing it. This messy topic has gone too long without it being addressed.

It’s like an elephant in the living room.

He (Boender) couldn’t have been any clearer when he said there’s a “reluctance” to even mention it (unhoused leaving their trash behind them) for fear of being thought of as hard-hearted. Well, I am very soft hearted for Mother Earth. To see how her beautiful surfaces are degraded with garbage and trash makes me sick and angry.

Nine out of 10 times I’ve witnessed folks that have laid down for a while on sidewalks, or the median grassy areas, and leave behind their trash.

Or, they’ve emptied garbage cans or dumpsters, and never put back what they couldn’t use.

This is so not right. Just because they are temporarily unhoused does not mean they don’t get to use trash cans.

I don’t mind folks sleeping on sidewalks. I very much mind what they leave.

Couldn’t everyone be a little kinder and clean up after themselves?

Nadine Powell

Eugene

On the Other Hand

I live downtown, seemingly a mecca for homeless camping. Instead of gnashing my teeth as the tents pop up, I greet the campers with a smile, exchange pleasantries, and then ask if a garbage bag or two would be helpful? If all goes well, I advise them of the trash bins at the park a half a block west. This has worked beyond all expectations in more than one instance.

A little humanity and good will goes a long way.

Susan Brenner

Eugene

Protesting Matters

Regarding Doyle Srader’s 6/26 opinion column in the Weekly, I think he fails to realize that by coming to protests, we let others know that there is a significant number of people who object to the Trump agenda. This encourages some or many of those who feel isolated or confused in their dissent from that agenda: they are not alone in their alienation from his administration and its acts.

The plans that he offers as an alternative to protests are so vague as to be unworkable. And what about his own plan: to whom is he sending money? For whom is he knocking on voters’ doors or making phone calls? Where is he using his vaunted communications skills to make positive change? I didn’t read any of this in his column.

All I get from his column is a condescending effort to discourage people who are embracing a kind of activism from doing anything at all. I have to wonder: since he works at a school “committed to preparing students for purpose-driven lives within a Christ-centered environment,” is his own purpose to sabotage Trump’s opposition? After all, many nominal Christians believe that they have a religion-driven mission to support Trump. Perhaps Srader is one of them.

Marilyn Robert

Eugene

Overtaxed and Overburdened

I, non-public employed seniors and citizens are suffering financial damage since in the last 25 years the city of Eugene has through property taxes overfunded its budget and employees by $1.8 to $3.7 billion over the rate of inflation. Social security income is tied to inflation. Property taxes for 2024 are 27.48 percent of my income. Since 2004, I have paid $32,630 more in property taxes than the rate of inflation, representing financial damage.

Excessive property taxes of Measure 50 passed in 1997 was based on the inflation from previous years of much higher rates. The intent of Measure 50 was to keep the assessed value well below average rate of inflation. Measure 50 completely failed to account for the possibility, and the fact that the 3 percent rate would consistently be higher than the rate of inflation.

Not a single company that I worked for made any contribution to any retirement fund or provided health benefits. Yet I am overtaxed, overpaying public employees and contributing to public employees’ retirement. I and other non-public employed tax payers are being raped.

We need a substantial reduction of property taxes for non-public employed people. Taxes are based on the lower of real market value or maximum assessed value. I suggest the mayor and council reduce or eliminate property taxes for seniors or others making less than a specified reasonable amount based on income. This can be done through refunding excessive taxes as a budget item.

Gary Cook

Eugene

History Repeating Itself

In a recent “60 Minutes” interview, Irene Weiss, a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor, explained the underlying link between the policies and the behavior of WW II Nazis and the current administration’s persecutions of immigrants and other minorities.

“The most dangerous animal in the world is man because other animals will hurt you if they are hungry or if it’s their nature of hunting, but man can turn into an animal in no time. All he needs is permission. As soon as permission is given from higher up from government, it accelerates. Even a hint of permission that it’s OK to attack this group or exclude this group or shame that group. It’s happening. It’s never stopped.”

As an elected official who took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, we ask you to stop this acceleration of inhuman and hateful treatment of both citizens and non-citizens.

We ask you one question: Are your actions giving others permission to attack, to exclude or to shame other groups in America? Are your actions giving others permission to hate immigrants that are painted as criminals and thugs and a threat to white Americans? We appeal to your moral courage and to your humanity to stand up to all base attacks that “higher ups from government” permit. As Irene Weiss, who witnessed and survived the brutality from mankind that is beyond crying, sadly noted: “The soul never forgets.” And we women who love our democracy won’t either.

Karen Myers

Eugene

No Difference With Dems and Repubs

Regarding the “No Kings” protests, past and future — do protestors think if Donald Trump died tomorrow, anything would change? There’s no major difference between the Repubs and Dems. If Biden/Harris were in charge would we stop Israel? Would we leave Ukraine? Would we stop the Palantir surveillance state? Would we rescind tax breaks for the rich (the Dems had many chances). Would we have a $15 minimum wage (remember that)? Would we have Medicare for all? There is no difference — the coup is complete and our leaders have us distracted and wasting energy on PR sound bites and phrases such as “No Kings”.

Derwood Potter

Eugene

What are You Doing?

What would you do if a wannabe dictator rose to power in this country? A small, petty man. A man with no integrity, no conscience, no morals. A man who can tell whopping lies convincingly. A cruel, vindictive man. A greedy and openly corrupt man.

What would you do if this wannabe dictator was using the authoritarian playbook we know from history? Labeling certain groups as “enemies within” who must be cleansed from this country. Sending anonymous, masked agents to abduct these enemies. Building prisons and deporting these enemies to horrendous locations around the world. Meanwhile, attacking the press, the judiciary, the universities and the right to vote. Filling government agencies with incompetent loyalists. Flouting the rule of law and violating the Constitution.

What would you do? The answer is you’re doing it now.

Carolyn Partridge

Eugene

