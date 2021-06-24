Beating the Heat

This weekend, Lane County is preparing for a heatwave that will bring potentially record breaking temperatures. The Eugene-Springfield area may reach temperatures as high as 103 degrees on Saturday and 112 degrees on Sunday.

The extremely hot weather increases chances for heat related illnesses, making it dangerous for both pets and people to stay outside. It’s important to stay hydrated and cool, but staying inside isn’t an option for everyone.

For those who are unhoused or who do not have access to air conditioning, the county has various options for respite:

Eugene: For staying cool inside, the Lane Events Center will function as a cooling respite center located in Expo Hall 2 and Convention Center Rooms 3 and 4. The facility is open from 9 am to 10 pm on June 26-27 to anyone who needs to cool down.

The Downtown Library is open 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and is closed on Sunday. People are welcome to cool off while browsing and can reserve one hour time slots for computer or wifi access. On the second floor of the library there are 14 spaces marked out that can accommodate a max of 56 people.

The Eugene Service Station will be open 8:30 am to 5:30 pm seven days a week. First Place Family Center will distribute water when visiting those parked in overnight spots. Black Thistle Street Aid will be at Washington Jefferson Park on Sunday at 1 pm to distribute water and other supplies as long as they last.

For cooling off outside, all public water fountains and splash pads are turned on for the summer. Splash pads are available at Fairmount Park, Oakmont Park, Skinner Butte Park and Washington Park.

Springfield: There are water misters beneath City Hall at 225, Fifth Street and are available from 2 pm to 8 pm each day starting June 26. There is also a water bottle filling station at City Hall available from 2 pm to 7 pm each day starting June 26. Splash, Springfield’s indoor pool is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm and 3:30 to 7:30 pm.

Florence: Nothing Available

Cottage Grove: Will be updated later

Junction City: Nothing available

Veneta: Will be updated later