Sasquatch Sightings Await

Join believers, skeptics and researchers at the second annual two-day Sasquatch Summer Fest on July 11 and 12 at Greenwaters Park in Oakridge.

Meet world-renowned Bigfoot experts sharing their knowledge and stories about Sasquatch. Priscilla Davidson, founder of the festival and owner of the Area 58 Museum in Oakridge, says the festival is a “paranormal” experience. “Bigfoot is more than an ape,” she says. “We want to know, what is the Bigfoot-alien connection?”

Davidson says she was born into the paranormal community as her dad has been involved in several expeditions searching for the Yeti and Bigfoot throughout Nepal and the Pacific Northwest. “It’s a tight-knit community,” Davidson says. Sasquatch experts — including scientists, outdoor enthusiasts and documentary filmmakers — will be available for discussions throughout the weekend.

Davidson encourages skepticism and says the festival is a place for people of all beliefs to share ideas and come together. Whether you’re chasing footprints or testing your beliefs, the Sasquatch Summer Fest is your ticket to a weekend of mysticism and classic Oregon fun.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

The Sasquatch Summer Fest is 8 am Friday, July 11, to 10 pm Saturday, July 12, at Greenwaters Park, 48362 OR-58, Oakridge. Admission is $35 for one day or $55 for the weekend. Camping on-site is $10. Children under 12 enter free. SasquatchSummerFest.com.

Featured Local Savings