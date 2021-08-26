Planners Support Special Interests

Related to “Housing for the Rich” (EW, 8/12), I would like to support Paul Conte’s view. I have seen Eugene change dramatically as investors continue to develop high-end rentals which drive up rental costs, and have a negative impact on housing affordability. The planning commission seems to support special interests and investors rather than the residents who live in these neighborhoods. The quality and character of neighborhoods should not be sacrificed.

We need affordable, environmentally conscious housing decisions, not more of the expensive high-rise apartments currently being built around town by investment groups.

Steve Pethick

Eugene