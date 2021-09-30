This was the year where Maude Kerns Art Center did everything right in the face of the COVID pandemic and still has had to scramble with new plans. The center, formerly the The Eugene Art Center and renamed after Kerns’ death in 1965, tried to bring back Art in the Vineyard, its annual July 4 weekend fundraiser, with new dates in September. The 2021 Delta surge punctured that, so MKAC instead will host the “I HEART Maude” Art & Wine Fundraiser, held outdoors at the center. Artists showing two- and three-dimensional work in a variety of media include Tallmadge Doyle, Jan Eliot, Patti McNutt and Michael Whitenack. Additionally, attendees can enjoy complimentary wine donated by RainSong Vineyard, and the fundraiser includes a wine raffle featuring wines donated by local and regional vineyards.

The “I HEART Maude” Art & Wine Fundraiser is 11 am to 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 2 at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 E. 15th Avenue. The center is adhering to all state and Oregon Health Authority guidelines. A $5 donation is suggested.