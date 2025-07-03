Follow The Ravens

Ravens have graced film and literature, most notably in Edgar Allan Poe’s poem “The Raven.” Typically, they have been depicted as messengers of death or omens of ill fortune, particularly in Gothic literature. In Edward Pack Davee’s new film — Hrafnamynd, which plays at Art House July 8 — the wonderfully intelligent ravens take on a different role. According to the media kit for the film, they symbolize thought, memory and wisdom for Davee and offer an atmospheric look at the filmmaker’s earliest childhood memories of his time in Iceland. More than 40 years after leaving the country, Davee returned and made the ravens — culturally significant birds in Iceland — the stars and let them dictate where the film would go. The unexpected gift for Davee is that the ravens offer distant and poetic memories as well as mysterious feelings of familiarity. While editing the film, Davee struck up a collaboration with Patricia Wolf, a Portland-based musician, sound designer and DJ. She uses electronics, voice and field recordings to create non-linear compositions, and her work adds poignancy to Hrafnamynd. Wolf has done previous work in films as well as video games and with virtual reality environments.

Hrafnamynd plays 7 pm Tuesday, July 8, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $20 to $22. A Q & A with filmmaker Edward Pack Davee and soundtrack composer Patricia Wolf follows. The soundtrack to the film — also called Hrafnamynd —will be released by the label Balmat later in July and copies will be available for purchase at the show.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings