Two experts in tax policies and Oregon economics will give very different views of how well the “kicker” (when the state returns money to taxpayers) works at the City Club of Eugene virtual meeting at noon Oct. 1. They are Daniel Hauser, Oregon Center for Public Policy, and Eric Fruits, Cascade Policy Institute. We don’t usually agree with Fruits, but he’s always interesting to listen to. The meeting will air on the City Club’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

• After sitting in traffic for one, two or even three hours on Franklin Boulevard Thursday, Sept. 23, for the University of Oregon’s student move-in day, we heard the question, “Is Eugene a city that works?” A longtime resident suggested we look at the “Crapstone” shabby student housing project (aka 13th and Olive) just off downtown Eugene and the parking lot that was once our City Hall. They are evidence our city does not work. To be fair, the UO has apologized for the hang-up on Franklin, blaming it in part on COVID protocols (and pawning off most of the blame on students and families arriving early). What do you, dear readers, think? Is Eugene a city that works? Or is this the UO not communicating with the city? Why didn’t anyone take a moment to send out information on the traffic to prevent people from driving there?

• Duck football fans raised eyebrows at Oregon State knocking off USC. Could it be the Beavs are playing with a chip on their shoulders while the Ducks are playing with a swoosh on theirs? Sure, the Ducks are still No. 3 after beating Arizona on Sept. 25, but we’ll see if Oregon State keeps upsetting Goliath in November, when the two Oregon universities face off.

• When asked about booster shots in a Sept. 28 press conference, Gov. Kate Brown mentioned that she herself was vaccinated against COVID-19 via the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) jab. Yup, one and done — though Republicans can’t say that about her governor tenure. Here at Eugene Weekly, several of us are team J&J, straight, no chaser… unless the medical doctors tell us we need a booster, in which case, we’re down for a second round.

• Thank you readers! We asked if folks wanted to buy a Eugene Weekly subscription for people incarcerated in Oregon’s prisons, and several of you stepped right up, as well as for folks at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem. It can make a difference in someone’s life to be able to read, do the crossword and follow the news.

• COVID wiped out Art and the Vineyard, the main fundraiser for Maude Kerns Art Center in 2021, so something else had to happen. That something is the art and wine fundraiser in the courtyard of Maude Kerns at 1910 E. 15th 11 am to 4 pm Oct. 2. More than 50 prominent local artists donated work to sell. Complimentary wine and snacks will be offered, and some local and regional wines will be raffled. Sounds like fun on a Saturday afternoon, even if it’s raining.