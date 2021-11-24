Artistocrafted magestical items created by Seren Derryth

Hosted by the Victorian Gothic Old Nick’s Pub, Eugene’s Weihnachtsmarkt is back in action for a second year in a row for all your artisanally-crafted gift needs.

Old Nick’s Weihnachtsmarkt is an open-air holiday market inspired by the Christmas markets of Germany. Owner of Old Nick’s Pub and event coordinator Emily Nyman was inspired by her month-long stay in Stuttgart and hopes to recreate the warmth and cheer of the German Christmas markets here in Eugene.

“There’s nothing like it in the United States,” Nyman said about the Christmas markets. “The outdoor market is very special. There’s a certain magic to it.”

This will be the second year in a row that Old Nick’s will be hosting the Weihnachtsmarkt, and it will be featuring local and Old World crafts that are sure to promise unique and sentimental gifts for your loved ones this holiday season.

“What I remember from the German Weihnachtsmarkt, you would drink your hot bier and Jäger or hot mulled cider, you would eat roasted nuts and sausage, and you didn’t feel cold even though it was about 20 degrees or less,” Nyman said. “You were warmed by all the cheery lights and the warming stations. I’m just trying to create that magic here in Eugene.”

Some vendors to look forward to at this year’s Weihnachtsmarkt include Hexenhaus, purveyors of witchy crafts; OMG A Laser, who will be selling wooden laser-cut Christmas tree ornaments; booths with skin care products, blacksmithing and much more.

This year, the German/Austrian-inspired market will be open three Saturdays in a row starting Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the second on Dec. 4 and the final market of the season on Dec. 11.

Old Nick’s Eugene Weihnachtsmarkt takes place in the parking lot at 211 Washington Street and will be open 11 am to 5 pm on all scheduled dates. Admission is free.