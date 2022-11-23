Gifts All Year Long

Not all gifts last forever — nor should they. Sometimes the fleeting joys are the best ones. Still, there’s nothing like the gift that keeps on giving, the one you reuse or that shows up each month or every couple months.

With that in mind, we pulled together some ideas for presents that bring joy all year long.

Before you ask, we know not all gifts are material — giving the chance to learn a skill is also fabulous. Check out art classes at Maude Kerns Art Center (541-345-1571 or education@mkartcenter.org) or sip some wine with your paintbrush at a “paint and sip” with Art With Alejandro (ArtWithAlejandro.com) in the Fifth Street Market.

Also on the art front, Season’s End Flower Farm offers classes on eco-friendly crafting with plants and flowers. Dec. 18 is the foraged Yule Log centerpiece workshop ($95 includes all materials), and the farm offers classes year-round including flower crown workshops and children’s flower crown parties from July to October. Find out more about the classes and gift certificates on Facebook (Facebook.com/SeasonsEndFlowerFarm and Instagram (@floral_oracle).

Does your loved one want to cook? The nonprofit Marigold Cooking Collective offers scholarships and sliding scale fees for its courses — some in-person and others are virtual (MarigoldCookingCollective.com).

And whether or not you give it all year, don’t forget to shop local and check out the Saturday Market Holiday Market at the Lane County Events Center. See our What’s Happening Calendar for dates or go online for information HolidayMarket.org.

Got more suggestions for your fellow readers? Our gift to you is this paper, its opinion section — and this week’s cover you can use as gift wrap — so write us a letter and let folks know about what to give at Letters@EugeneWeekly.com. Finally, donating to nonprofits is an amazing gift, so stay tuned for our Give Guide later in December.