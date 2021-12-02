Local Authors

By William Sullivan

Many of the authors featured in this year’s Winter Reading issue will be in Eugene Saturday, Dec. 11 to autograph their books. The Authors & Artists Fair will host 39 authors from 10 am to 5 pm, unless another time is noted, at the Lane Events Center next door to Holiday Market. Admission is free. A portion of book sales goes to benefit the Lane Library League, a nonprofit volunteer group that recently raised $12,000 to help rebuild the burned library in Blue River. The event will also feature the works of nine local artists. Here’s the complete list, arranged alphabetically.

Debra Whiting Alexander: A River for Gemma, a novel about a young woman who is pigeonholed as intellectually disabled.

Valarie Anderson (10 am to 1:30 pm): Pearl Harbor’s Final Warning, nonfiction about a message that arrived too late to avoid the surprise attack, and Money Eater: Bernard Otto Kuehn, a nonfiction account of the German who spied for the Japanese at Pearl Harbor.

Dan Armstrong:The Jewel Case, a novel based on Sigmund Freud’s famous psychoanalysis patient. Also, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and other historical novels.

A. Lynn Ash: Dark Canyon Diary, the third in her series of adventure memoirs, finds her camping alone in the Southwest in search of “her dark canyon.”

Ken Babbs (1:30 pm to 5 pm): Cronies: Adventures with Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady, the Merry Pranksters, and the Grateful Dead.

Joe Blakely: William Lovell Finley: Champion of Oregon’s Wildlife Refuges, and other books about Oregon history.

Valerie Brooks: Tainted Times Two, book two in the Angeline Porter mystery series.

Tyler Burgess: Watercolors of Eugene Homes: A 2022 Calendar, Diary of Prince William Forest Park Days, and other sketchbooks of cycling and walking adventures.

Carola Dunn (1:30 pm to 5 pm): The Corpse at Crystal Palace and many other cozy murder mysteries set in England.

Pat Edwards: The Life and Letters of Captain John O’Brien, The Baileys of Bailey Hill, and other nonfiction books about Lane County history.

Michael Foster: Life Is …, Eden Found, Through Time: Stories, and other works of fiction about the future or the pioneer West.

Penelope Freed (1:30 pm to 5 pm): Toe to Toe is the first of five books in her “On Pointe” series of novels about ballet for young adult readers. Crossed Stars is the first in a new young-adult romance series.

Patsy Hand: Concussion (a thriller set in Italy), The Last Black Horse and The Lost Dogs of Rome.

David Hascall (10 am to 1:30 pm): The Angel’s Backbone, a pioneer history of the Barlow Road portion of the Oregon Trail, What Could You Be?, a children’s book about a pioneer Oregon girl, and several novels about Oregon history.

Kenneth Helphand: Hops, an illustrated history of hop growing in Oregon.

Ann Herrick: Stuck in a Boys Camp! and many other novels for middle-grade readers.

Evelyn Searle Hess: Shoulder to Shoulder: Working Together for a Sustainable Future, To the Woods, and Building a Better Nest.

Nina Kiriki Hoffman (1:30 pm to 5 pm): Many fantasy and science fiction novels, and The Short Story Cookbook, a how-to guide to creating stories using dice and lists of ingredients.

Leigh Anne Jasheway: Excuse Me For Yelling! Loud & Funny Thoughts on Being a Woman in the 21st (Going on 13th) Century, Show Us Your Wits, and other humor books by the former Register-Guard humor columnist.

Lauren Kessler (1:30 pm to 5 pm): A Grip of Time: When Prison Is Your Life and many other nonfiction books, often about path-breaking women.

Donna McFarland: Don’t Be Like Debbie: A Guide to KDP Formatting for Authors and Illustrators, a how-to guide for self-publishing print and eBooks.

Marli B. Miller: Oregon Rocks! A Guide to 60 Amazing Geologic Sites and Roadside Geology of Oregon.

Diana Lynne Nadeau: Pola’s Flower, an award-winning children’s book about a girl growing up in Tibet during the Chinese takeover.

Gregory Nokes (10 am to 1:30 pm): Breaking Chains: Slavery on Trial in the Oregon Territory and other books about Oregon history.

Cynthia Pappas: Gather, a memoir of life on a family farm, and Homespun, essays about farming and friendship.

Danuta Pfeiffer: Libertas, an award-winning historical novel about two runaway slaves seeking freedom on the Oregon Trail.

Jerry Rust: The Covered Bridge Murders, a mystery involving Opal Whitely by the former Lane County commissioner.

L.J. Sellers: The Black Pill, the latest in her series of Detective Jackson murder mysteries set in Eugene. “No Consent” is the first in a new Conner & Hitch mystery series.

Dorcas Smucker (1:30 pm to 5 pm): Tea and Trouble Brewing and other collections of her columns about Harrisburg farm life from The Register-Guard.

Dorothy Brown Soper: We Are Akan, Our People and Our Kingdom in the Rainforest: Ghana, 1807, historical fiction for middle schoolers, with illustrations by Eugene artist James Cloutier.

Jesse Springer: Only in Oregon, a collection of cartoons and commentary by The Register-Guard political cartoonist.

William Sullivan: Hiking Trails of the Pacific Northwest, a coffee-table picture book, The Ship in the Woods, the third in his series of Viking historical novels, and the new edition of 100 Hikes: Central Oregon Cascades, updated since the fires.

Janis Thompson: Bundle, Steam, Print! Edo-Print & Botanicals Recipe Book, a guide to making decorative prints with leaves and flowers.

Tom Titus: Dancing With an Apocalypse, essays on the natural world and the pandemic.

Francesca Varela: Blue Mar, a novel of the near future about an artificial island built on a garbage patch in the Pacific, Listen, an eco-romance about music, and The Seas of Distant Stars, a science fiction novel about a girl abducted by aliens.

David Wagner: A Lane County Almanac, nature notes, gardening tips and essays about local natural history and Oregon Nature Calendar 2022.

Thomas Warner: Have You Been to Blue Earth, Minnesota: An Offbeat Guide to the Fifty States.

Herb Wisner: My Life and Then Some: A Memoir? The 99-year-old Eugene conservationist, birdwatcher, and emeritus University of Oregon professor proves his memory and wit are as sharp as ever with these entertaining reminiscences from a long life well lived.

Ken Woody: After Further Review: An Inside Look at What’s Really Happening on the Football Field by the The Register-Guard football columnist.

Nine artists will also be displaying their work.

Kay Beckham: ornaments, cards and prints.

Sue Bradley: fused glass night lights, ornaments and functional artwork.

Dune Erickson: blank books, coloring books and cards.

Ellen Gabehart: calendars, cards and prints

Dave Imus: maps and cartographic art.

Debbie McDaniel: kiln-formed glass art.

Lynn Peterson: tiles, ornaments, cars and whimsical clay birds.

Janell Sorensen: paintings, prints, watercolors and cards.

Valley Calligraphy Guild: calligraphy, note cards, gift tags and quotations.