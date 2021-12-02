Local Authors

A plethora of Oregon’s writers and artists at the Lane Events Center

Books by EW StaffPosted on

By William Sullivan

Many of the authors featured in this year’s Winter Reading issue will be in Eugene Saturday, Dec. 11 to autograph their books. The Authors & Artists Fair will host 39 authors from 10 am to 5 pm, unless another time is noted, at the Lane Events Center next door to Holiday Market. Admission is free. A portion of book sales goes to benefit the Lane Library League, a nonprofit volunteer group that recently raised $12,000 to help rebuild the burned library in Blue River. The event will also feature the works of nine local artists. Here’s the complete list, arranged alphabetically.

Debra Whiting Alexander: A River for Gemma, a novel about a young woman who is pigeonholed as intellectually disabled.

Valarie Anderson (10 am to 1:30 pm): Pearl Harbor’s Final Warning, nonfiction about a message that arrived too late to avoid the surprise attack, and Money Eater: Bernard Otto Kuehn, a nonfiction account of the German who spied for the Japanese at Pearl Harbor.

Dan Armstrong:The Jewel Case, a novel based on Sigmund Freud’s famous psychoanalysis patient. Also, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and other historical novels.

A. Lynn Ash: Dark Canyon Diary, the third in her series of adventure memoirs, finds her camping alone in the Southwest in search of “her dark canyon.”

Ken Babbs (1:30 pm to 5 pm): Cronies: Adventures with Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady, the Merry Pranksters, and the Grateful Dead.

Joe Blakely: William Lovell Finley: Champion of Oregon’s Wildlife Refuges, and other books about Oregon history.

Valerie Brooks: Tainted Times Two, book two in the Angeline Porter mystery series.

Tyler Burgess: Watercolors of Eugene Homes: A 2022 Calendar, Diary of Prince William Forest Park Days, and other sketchbooks of cycling and walking adventures.

Carola Dunn (1:30 pm to 5 pm): The Corpse at Crystal Palace and many other cozy murder mysteries set in England.

Pat Edwards: The Life and Letters of Captain John O’Brien, The Baileys of Bailey Hill, and other nonfiction books about Lane County history.

Michael Foster: Life Is …, Eden Found, Through Time: Stories, and other works of fiction about the future or the pioneer West.

Penelope Freed (1:30 pm to 5 pm): Toe to Toe is the first of five books in her “On Pointe” series of novels about ballet for young adult readers. Crossed Stars is the first in a new young-adult romance series.

Patsy Hand: Concussion (a thriller set in Italy), The Last Black Horse and The Lost Dogs of Rome.

David Hascall (10 am to 1:30 pm): The Angel’s Backbone, a pioneer history of the Barlow Road portion of the Oregon Trail, What Could You Be?, a children’s book about a pioneer Oregon girl, and several novels about Oregon history.

Kenneth Helphand: Hops, an illustrated history of hop growing in Oregon.

Ann Herrick: Stuck in a Boys Camp! and many other novels for middle-grade readers.

Evelyn Searle Hess: Shoulder to Shoulder: Working Together for a Sustainable Future, To the Woods, and Building a Better Nest.

Nina Kiriki Hoffman (1:30 pm to 5 pm): Many fantasy and science fiction novels, and The Short Story Cookbook, a how-to guide to creating stories using dice and lists of ingredients.

Leigh Anne Jasheway: Excuse Me For Yelling! Loud & Funny Thoughts on Being a Woman in the 21st (Going on 13th) Century, Show Us Your Wits, and other humor books by the former Register-Guard humor columnist.

Lauren Kessler (1:30 pm to 5 pm): A Grip of Time: When Prison Is Your Life and many other nonfiction books, often about path-breaking women.

Donna McFarland: Don’t Be Like Debbie: A Guide to KDP Formatting for Authors and Illustrators, a how-to guide for self-publishing print and eBooks.

Marli B. Miller: Oregon Rocks! A Guide to 60 Amazing Geologic Sites and Roadside Geology of Oregon.

Diana Lynne Nadeau: Pola’s Flower, an award-winning children’s book about a girl growing up in Tibet during the Chinese takeover.

Gregory Nokes (10 am to 1:30 pm): Breaking Chains: Slavery on Trial in the Oregon Territory and other books about Oregon history.

Cynthia Pappas: Gather, a memoir of life on a family farm, and Homespun, essays about farming and friendship.

Danuta Pfeiffer: Libertas, an award-winning historical novel about two runaway slaves seeking freedom on the Oregon Trail.

Jerry Rust: The Covered Bridge Murders, a mystery involving Opal Whitely by the former Lane County commissioner.

L.J. Sellers: The Black Pill, the latest in her series of Detective Jackson murder mysteries set in Eugene. “No Consent” is the first in a new Conner & Hitch mystery series.

Dorcas Smucker (1:30 pm to 5 pm): Tea and Trouble Brewing and other collections of her columns about Harrisburg farm life from The Register-Guard.

Dorothy Brown Soper: We Are Akan, Our People and Our Kingdom in the Rainforest: Ghana, 1807, historical fiction for middle schoolers, with illustrations by Eugene artist James Cloutier.

Jesse Springer: Only in Oregon, a collection of cartoons and commentary by The Register-Guard political cartoonist.

William Sullivan: Hiking Trails of the Pacific Northwest, a coffee-table picture book, The Ship in the Woods, the third in his series of Viking historical novels, and the new edition of 100 Hikes: Central Oregon Cascades, updated since the fires.

Janis Thompson: Bundle, Steam, Print! Edo-Print & Botanicals Recipe Book, a guide to making decorative prints with leaves and flowers.

Tom Titus: Dancing With an Apocalypse, essays on the natural world and the pandemic.

Francesca Varela: Blue Mar, a novel of the near future about an artificial island built on a garbage patch in the Pacific, Listen, an eco-romance about music, and The Seas of Distant Stars, a science fiction novel about a girl abducted by aliens.

David Wagner: A Lane County Almanac, nature notes, gardening tips and essays about local natural history and Oregon Nature Calendar 2022.

Thomas Warner: Have You Been to Blue Earth, Minnesota: An Offbeat Guide to the Fifty States.

Herb Wisner: My Life and Then Some: A Memoir? The 99-year-old Eugene conservationist, birdwatcher, and emeritus University of Oregon professor proves his memory and wit are as sharp as ever with these entertaining reminiscences from a long life well lived.

Ken Woody: After Further Review: An Inside Look at What’s Really Happening on the Football Field by the The Register-Guard football columnist.

Nine artists will also be displaying their work.

Kay Beckham: ornaments, cards and prints.

Sue Bradley: fused glass night lights, ornaments and functional artwork.

Dune Erickson: blank books, coloring books and cards.

Ellen Gabehart: calendars, cards and prints

Dave Imus: maps and cartographic art.

Debbie McDaniel: kiln-formed glass art.

Lynn Peterson: tiles, ornaments, cars and whimsical clay birds.

Janell Sorensen: paintings, prints, watercolors and cards.

Valley Calligraphy Guild: calligraphy, note cards, gift tags and quotations.