You really got me with this week’s Eugene Weekly (3/29, Satire Issue). I read the cover and panicked. I believed it! My heart sank.

Here I was, blissfully thinking that if The Register-Guard changed radically under the new owners, I had the Eugene Weekly to comfort me. It wasn’t until l read the April 1 date that I realized that it was an April Fool’s joke.

I am so grateful that it was only a joke. And pleased that The Register-Guard still seems to be the same.

Barbara Carter

Eugene