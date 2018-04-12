COLLISION COURSE

For Earth Day (April 22) let us understand that what is commonly called “sustainability” isn’t really sustainable. When scrutinized through the lens of a more rigorous set of criteria, we discover that genuine, meaningful sustainability is a dauntingly complex, remote, far-flung ideal.

But as difficult as it will be, we will achieve sustainability because we have no choice in the matter. Sustainability is not optional. Whatever we don’t do voluntarily, we will do

involuntarily.

The longer we wait, the more difficult the transition to sustainability will be, so we have every reason to stop making excuses and get on with the difficult task at hand.

While technologies will certainly emerge to help us achieve sustainability, merely assuming that technology will save the day is wildly optimistic to the point of irresponsibility.

Of course, any politician attempting to bring about 10 percent of the needed change will be committing political suicide, so our “leaders” can’t be expected to do anything meaningful about sustainability. Therefore, it appears that much of humankind’s transition to sustainability will be involuntary.

Fasten your seat belts. The juggernaut of civilization with its delusional clown and sociopath leaders is about to collide with reality.

Robert Bolman

Eugene