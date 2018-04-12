ODE TO SPRINGFIELD

Thank you for the great articles about Springfield. The city and business working together made the progress possible. Maybe the city of Eugene could gain by following the examples of Springfield and the Whit to revitalize downtown Eugene. I avoid it much like the pasts of the Whit and downtown Springfield.

I first moved to “felony flats” in 1974, then Springtucky the next year. After 43 years of living in the ugly stepsister, it is nice to see some positive reporting. The Springfield downtown is a nice place to go for a meal and enjoy.

John Culver

Springfield