In the April 5 edition of the Eugene Weekly under the Slant column you recommended the book We Were the Lucky Ones. I hope you will list one more book that I read not long (and will never forget) ago. It should be required reading for every young American (and old ones, too!).

The reader may well ponder his own patriotism after reading; indeed, his heart will soar, as mine did, for the author and his family. That book is An American Family by Khizr Khan.

David Heying

Eugene