Did you know Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP) is a nonprofit research and educational organization of 20,000 physicians, medical students and health professionals who support single-payer national health insurance?

These people are our country’s caregivers laboring in hospitals and clinics in a system that all too often rewards the bean counters and neglects the plight of families finding themselves facing medical bankruptcy.

While PNHP has its sights set on a national plan for single-payer health care in the U.S., there are at least 20 states delving into creating a state version that does away with needless insurance industry involvement and profit taking.

Oregon is one of those states. Its energetic organization, Health Care for All Oregon is pointing toward 2020 to get out the vote for a citizen-generated ballot measure creating a comprehensive, equitable, affordable, publicly funded, high-quality, universal health care system serving everyone in Oregon and eventually the U.S.

It’s high time for a change. Let it begin here! Contact HCAO.org

Stuart Henderson

Florence