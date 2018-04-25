Maybe it’s a 4/20 miracle. Or just a benefit of legalized marijuana. Regardless, it’s going to be a 4/20 weekend to remember when Snoop Dogg … Continue reading →
Eugene Weekly presents Le Rev performing ‘Neophyte’ for #lincolnstreetsessions live at the EW offices. Eugene Weekly’s Back Beat: Lincoln Street Sessions are a series of … Continue reading →
George Lewis Jr., better known by his performance moniker Twin Shadow, embraces jumping off (metaphorical) cliffs and into the unknown. Rebirth, he calls it. Whether … Continue reading →