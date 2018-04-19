Snoopy and the Wiz

Maybe it’s a 4/20 miracle. Or just a benefit of legalized marijuana. Regardless, it’s going to be a 4/20 weekend to remember when Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa roll into the Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, April 21. Expect a night with classics, such as “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Gin and Juice” and maybe even “The Next Episode.” Wiz Khalifa returns to Eugene, bringing hits like “Black and Yellow,” “We Dem Boyz” and “Young, Wild and Free,” the latter a “joint” collaboration with Snoop. If Snoop’s prior Eugene performances are any measure, the skunky odor of wellness will pervade Matt Knight.

Tickets are still available, so take part in Snoop’s Wellness Retreat featuring Snoop Doog and Wiz Khalifa. The event is 9 pm Saturday, April 21, $49.95-$75. — Henry Houston