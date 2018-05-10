Good Works

The Register-Guard has changed owners and lost its way. Many of us are looking for a new daily home for news and opinion, and wonder if the Eugene Weekly might be willing to change to a more daily paper, at least for an online version?

It could hire more writers if it had a small subscription fee for the online version. As it is, the Weekly is a great paper, but now there are many thousands in Eugene who need a home, preferably one that doesn’t serve up recommendations for Jim Torrey as mayor.

Maybe look at the early Huffington Post, who just copied and pasted from many different organizations … though today that might not be legal.

Just wondering out loud here, but whatever you do, keep up the good work.

Hugh Massengill

Eugene