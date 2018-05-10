Wilde Truth

You know what sets Marty Wilde apart from the pack in the HD11 race? He has a unique capacity for seeing the big picture and acting accordingly.

In a world of binary choices, Wilde is always seeking the third option — the one that nobody else has thought of. And in a political scene dominated by black-or-white thinking, he sees the shades that are the hallmark of that rarest of political commodities: the truth.

Qualifications are nice, and a lot of us have them. But genuine wisdom is a rare gift, and Marty Wilde has got it.

Leonard Stoehr

Springfield