Bow To Your Corporate Overlords

The natural product landscape barely resembles the health food movement I grew up in as a child. Every time I turn around, another “natural” brand is introduced by a multinational conglomerate.

Nestlé owns Garden of Life and Pellegrino. Clorox bought Rainbow Light, Natural Calm and Burt’s Bees. New Chapter was purchased by Proctor and Gamble, which shares leadership with Monsanto. Unilever owns Seventh Generation, and Odwalla profits go to Coca-Cola.

Yes, I get it. When natural/organic goes mainstream, mass markets are exposed to virtues like human rights and sustainability.

However, cash becomes king. Formulas are changed, making them easy to cheaply mass-produce. They have no qualms presenting as healthy and sustainable while destroying the environment, using GMOs and treating workers unfairly.

I feel tricked. I’ve unknowingly contributed to the profits of, and supported the policies and practices of, companies with which I have profound disagreements.

Greenwashing and the unceasing onslaught of mega-conglomerate buyouts is a discussion that needs to continue to happen. In the natural products industry this is the elephant in the room.

Jacob Dials

Eugene