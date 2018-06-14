Dancing With Danger

I have been wanting to write this for years, yet didn’t know exactly where to send it. I am concerned about the lack of rules and regulations of Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) in the past 10 years.

I was a stripper in Eugene and Springfield between 1997 and 2007. I always felt somewhat safe that there were rules upheld by OLCC in all the strip clubs. I honestly have to say that I am appalled and concerned by the lack of regulation of laws now at all clubs.

I am embarrassed and feel worried for the safety of the entertainers and patrons of these businesses. It is now a live sex show and prostitution runs freely amongst bar owners and the eyes of OLCC. I am disappointed and dumbfounded by this fact.

Where are you OLCC? Who is letting this go on? Even as a fully clothed customer, I have had my crotch and breasts grabbed. I fear for the safety of all the dancers as well as the future of OLCC if they are allowing this activity to occur on a daily basis.

Sasha Norris

Eugene