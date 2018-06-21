A Modest Proposal

I just read the update from WE CAN [Walkable Eugene Citizens Advisory Network] regarding Monday’s City Council meeting, and I am so incredibly disappointed. I just don’t understand why the City Council isn’t being more amenable when it comes to what could be such a simple solution (not a fix, but a solution) to our housing crisis.

I inherited a nice home with a huge backyard in the Cal Young neighborhood. I work my tail off to maintain the mortgage and the yard. It would help me so much to have an ADU [accessory dwelling unit] and it would help someone to have an affordable and safe place to live.

I want to understand why this is such a terrible thing in your eyes.

Monika Kohl

Eugene