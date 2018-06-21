Carbon Nation

Another hot summer? Our CO2 levels are increasing after hearing warnings of climate change since the 1950s. Where are our elected representatives?

Today I inquired when I could travel by train to visit my daughters in California. The answer was “no trains going south, and no longer connecting buses for maybe another five months.”

This means increased trucking and airplanes for increased CO2. Maybe the new, $88-million OSU ships could transport people and merchandise to coastal ports? Maybe instead of dollars for Beltline, Franklin and new ships, we should have spent money on improved trains?

Would this have happened in Europe, Scandinavia or Asia?

Ruth Duemler

Eugene