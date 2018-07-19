Your Country On Drugs

Immigration will not be resolved by begging and appealing to selfish people. There are one billion people in the American continent; one third of them are in the U.S. and the other 670,000,000 are in the rest of the Americas.

Letting everybody come addresses the symptoms instead of tackling the root problems.

What are these problems? There are three interconnected and interdependent sources of pressure squeezing people into impossible situations. The problems that afflict them are drug cartel violence, bad free trade agreements and unwanted interventions, which our military has been unleashing throughout our country’s history around the world,

Fortunately a solution hides under all this. America’s military could be directed to eject the poisoned fruit from the drug trade: their illegality. This means taking power away from the cartels and corrupt government officials abroad and in the U.S.

It is absolutely impossible to expect that people will be talked out of their love affair with drugs. If leaders are there to fulfill the wishes of their constituents, then they should direct our strength to destroy the monopoly cartels have that have been the primary reason that drives immigrants into the U.S.

If people don’t want this compromise, then they shouldn’t complain about “the illegals” or our government’s treatment of them.

David Ivan Piccioni, Eugene