Ladies and jellyspoons … it’s the moment you have been waiting for!

Eugene’s first (as far as we know anyway) hand-to-hand haiku death match.

There will be a series of “haiku battles”) tonight at Tsunami Books with Raven Mack, a fellow of the Wellstone Writers Retreat in Virginia in an open “battle royale) tournament, followed by a “19-haiku death match” with local poet/novelist Peter Brown Hoffmeister (Too Shattered For Mending, This Is The Part Where You Laugh, and other books).

If you are feeling your bad-ass haiku self you can join in, (BYO haiku) or just watch the action (as much as haiku has action) for free.

The action starts 7 pm Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street in Eugene. FREE.