Democracy In Action

Some “longtime journalist” you know insulted one of the finest shows of democracy I have ever participated in, and you rebroadcast that insult with all the power of your pen.

I refer to your Oct. 4 Viewpoint (“Neighbors and Legacies,” Guy Maynard) about last spring’s meeting in Santa Clara, when the LTD asked the neighborhood if they wanted to provide space for the homeless and folks showed up in force to say “no.”

That meeting was pure democracy at work. It was incredibly powerful. The people spoke. LTD listened.

Just because some “longtime journalist” disagreed with the majority’s point of view does not make it an ugly meeting. It was great and I was very proud to be there.

Loud and raucous? Yes. Ugly? No.

Catherine Tanzer

Eugene