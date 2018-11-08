Those of you who care about arbitrary rivalries between institutes of high education need to know Oregon State University scored a major coup over the University of Oregon when our neighbor to the north secured punk legend, author, actor and singer-songwriter John Doe.

Doe will appear Tuesday, Nov. 13, at The Majestic Theatre in Corvallis as part of OSU’s College of Liberal Arts’ American String Series. He first made his name in the early-’80s with L.A. punk rock pioneers X, known for tunes like “Adult Books” and “Johnny Hit and Run Paulene.”

Since then Doe’s written an oral history of L.A.’s punk scene, appeared in several movies and developed a solid career as a solo artist. This is all on top of participating in frequent X reunions. Punk rock never dies.

Doe comes through Corvallis supporting 2016’s The Westerners, a collection of western-themed, mostly acoustic tunes showcasing the softer side of his material.

John Doe performs and speaks 7:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 13, at The Majestic Theatre in Corvallis; $20 advance, $25 door, all-ages. — Will Kennedy