Good Question

As a Jewish man, I was amazed at the national response to the slaughter in the Pittsburgh temple: front-page news every day for a week; flags at half-mast; a visit from the president; medals to the officers who were wounded protecting the survivors; a great uproar over anti-Semitism.

As a father of two black men, I was not surprised by the response to the murder of two black people in a Kentucky supermarket just two days before. What are their names? Who was the heroic person who stopped the killing? Why is there no great uproar about murdering people because they are not white?

Do we even care?

Norman Bellitt

Springfield