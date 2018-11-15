2018 Holiday Happenings Calendar

Friday, Nov. 16

Maude Kerns Art Center presents “Art for All Seasons” show and Club Mud ceramics sale through Dec. 21, opening reception 6-9 pm today, 1910 E. 15th Ave. FREE.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Eugene Holiday Market, handcrafted gifts, holiday music, entertainment, international food court, 10 am-6pm today & tomorrow, Friday through Saturday Nov. 23-25, Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 23 & 10 am-4 pm Monday, Dec. 24, Lane Events Center, 13th & Jefferson, holidaymarket.org. FREE.

Artist Card Event, greeting card extravaganza w/original holiday cards by local artists, noon to 5:30 pm, reception with refreshments, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE.

Friday, Nov. 23

Upstart Crow’s Elf Jr.: The Musical, 7 pm today through Sunday, Nov. 25, 2 pm matinee Saturday, Nov. 24, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

Eugene Weavers’ Guild Fiber Arts Celebration & Sale, handcrafted items, gifts, artisan demos, refreshments & more, 10 am-5:30 pm today & tomorrow, Nov. 24, Eugene Textile Center, 1510 Jacob Drive.

Village Green Christmas Market, vendors, Santa, food, drink & music, open most days through Dec. 23, historic Cottage Grove.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Saturday, Nov. 24

All That! Dance Company’s The Nutcracker Remixed, 6:30 pm, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

Mindworks Boutique and Holiday Fair, local artists & entrepreneurs offer their stuff, crafts, food, drinks and prizes, 10 am-6 pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave.

Night of a Thousand Stars, lights, snowfall, Christmas music & Santa, 5-8 pm, Fifth Street Public Market. FREE.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Santa at the Market, visit with the man himself, noon-4 pm today & Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2, 7-9, 14-15 & Dec. 21, Fifth Street Market. FREE.

Snowfall at the Market, 6-6:30 pm every Friday & Saturday evening through Dec. 23.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Thursday, Nov. 29

Very Victorian Wreath Festival Kick-Off, 6pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette Street, 484-0808, smjhouse.org. FREE.

Friday, Nov. 30

The Long Christmas Dinner, play based on the book by Thornton Wilder, 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 16, Very Little Theatre, info & tickets at thevlt.com.

The Fantasticks, 8 pm Thursday through Satuday, 2:30 pm Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 16, Cottage Theatre in Cottage Grove, info & tickets at cottagetheatre.org.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, 7:30 pm previews Wednesday & Thursday, Nov. 28-29, 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 15, 2pm Sunday, Dec. 9 & 16, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, tickets at octheatre.org.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, 7:30 today, tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 7 & Dec. 14-15, 3 pm Dec. 2, 8 and 16, The Shedd, tickets at theshedd.org.

Faith Rahill’s Holiday Pottery Sale, 5-8 pm today, 10 am-4 pm Saturday, Dec. 1, & 11 am-4 pm Sunday, Dec. 2, 2581 Monroe Street. 541-344-2100. FREE.

91st Annual Yachats Ladies Club Christmas Bazaar, crafts, ornaments, baked goods, candies and more, 10 am-3 pm Friday through Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 2, Yachats Ladies Club House, 286 W. 3rd St., Yachats. FREE.

Holiday Concert: Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms w/OSU Choirs, plus holiday favorites, 7:30 pm, The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. $22-$32, info at cosusymphony.org.

Faye Nakamura 37th annual Holiday Studio Sale, noon-3 pm Friday, Nov. 30, & 10 am-5 pm Saturday Dec. 1, at 2695 University Street. FREE.

Thimbleberry Felt Designs Gallery, holiday sale of work by Tylar Merrill & others, 11 am-4 pm today and tomorrow, Dec. 1, 2630 Agate St., 541-521-8701. FREE.

Vintage Holiday Market, 4-8 pm today, 9 am-6 pm Saturday & 10 am-5 pm Sunday, Dec. 2, Gray’s Garden Center Outlet, 4489 Main Street, Springfield.

Artists’ Quartet Open Studio Tour & Sale, paintings, encaustics & cards by Suma Z. Elan, 11 am-4 pm Friday & Satuday through Dec. 8, 2275 Columbia Street.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Eugene Symphony’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

Coming Out for the Holidays w/Eugene’s Gay Men’s Chorus, 7 pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Road. $10-$15, tickets at eugenegmc.org.

Down to Earth Winter Market, hosted by Whiteaker Community Market, gift, pop-up market w/tons of vendors, noon-5 pm, Down to Earth Home, Garden & Gift, 532 Olive St.

Springfield Christmas Parade, 1 pm, 3rd & Main, downtown Springfield. FREE.

Eugene Gleemen Christmas Holiday Concert, 7:30pm at Central Presbyterian Church, 555 East 15th Ave. $15, $12 student & senior, at EugeneGleemen.org or at door.

Victorian Family Craft Day at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, family craft day, storytelling & holiday fun, 11 am-2 pm today, 303 Willamette St., 484-0808, smjhouse.org. FREE.

Westfir Bridge Lighting Festival, 6-8 pm, 47365 First Street, Westfir. FREE.

Creswell Tree Lighting Celebration & Parade, 8 am-7 pm, 99 S. Street, Creswell.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Eugene Gleemen Christmas Holiday Concert, 2:30p, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak Street. $15, $12 student and senior, at EugeneGleemen.org or at the door.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Monday, Dec. 3

Gaint Menorah Lighting & Celebration, 4:30-6 pm, Valley River Center, 293 Valley River Center. FREE.

Shasta Middle School Winter Concert, 7pm, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

The Eugene Downtown Lions Club’s 11th annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus, 8 am to noon, St. Thomas Episcopal Fellowship Hall, 1465 Coburg Road. $8 for adults, $5 for kids, 3 & under eat free.

Enlarge The Jazz Kings and Ring Those Bells Are At The Shedd and Other Venues Dec. 6-12

Thursday, Dec. 6

Eugene Symphony: The Red Violin, 7:30 pm, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

Ring Those Bells, concert of holiday classics w/Shirley Andress, Marisa Frantz, Bill Hulings, The Jazz Kings & more, 7:30 pm today & 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 9; also playing Corvallis Dec. 11 & Florence Dec. 12, The Shedd, tickets at theshedd.org.

Shelton McMurphey Johnson House Candlelight Tour, 6 pm today & Dec. 13 & 20, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette Street, 484-0808, smjhouse.org. $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, AAA members.

Veneta-Fern Ridge Light Parade, 7 pm, starts at 8th St. & W. Broadway, Veneta. FREE.

Music in the Eateries ft. Timothy Patrick, 5-7 pm, Fifth Street Public Market. FREE.

Friday, Dec. 7

Holiday Tea at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 4 pm today, 1pm tomorrow & Sunday, Dec. 9, also 4 pm Friday, Dec. 14, 1 pm Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 15-16, 303 Willamette Street, tickets at 484-0808, smjhouse.org.

Sprout! 2nd Annual Children’s Business Expo, children of all ages explore entrepreneurship and sell their own products and services, includes workshops, 4:30-7:30 pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave.

Parade of Lights in Junction City, 7-8:30 pm, downtown Junction City. FREE.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Enlarge Eugene Waldorf School's Winter Light Fair is Dec. 8

Saturday, Dec. 8

Candlelight Baroque concert featuring the Oregon Mozart Players, 7:30 pm today and Sunday, Dec. 9, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St., tickets at oregonmozartplayers.org.

Winter Light Fair & Open House, crafts, food, activities, entertainment & more, 11 am-3 pm, Eugene Waldorf School, 1350 McLean Blvd. FREE admission, $2 for most activities.

Hannah Goldrich’s Annual Holiday Show & Sale, jewelry, paintings & cards by Mike Pease, 11 am-4 pm, 768 W. 10th Ave.

Holiday Craft Faire, 10 am-4 pm, Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, Corvallis.

Holiday Community Concert w/Fountainview Academy Orchestra & Singers, classic Christmas songs, 7 pm, Eugene Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1275 Polk Street.

Holiday Ice Skating Show, 7:30-9 pm, The Rink Exchange, Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Holiday Tea at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House continue. See Dec. 7.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Whiteaker Winter Market, artists, jewelers, herbalists & healers, cocktails available, noon-8 pm, Thinking Tree Spirits: A Eugene Distillery, 88 Jackson St.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Holiday Tea at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House continue. See Dec. 7.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Music in the Eateries ft. Jeremy Pruitt, 5-7 pm, Fifth Street Public Market. FREE.

Friday, Dec. 14

Ballet Fantastique’s Babes in Toyland, 7:30 pm today & Satuday, Dec. 15, 2:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 16, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

Holiday Tea at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House continue. See Dec. 7.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Saturday, Dec. 15

McKenzie Community Outreach for Education 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar, arts, crafts, gifts and more, 10 am-4 pm, McKenzie High School, 51187 Blue River Dr., Vida.

Cascade Chorus 30th Annual Community Christmas Celebration, a medley of songs from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2-4 pm, Eugene Church of Christ, 2424 Norkenzie Rd. $14, tickets at 541-607-6937.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Holiday Tea at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House continues. See Dec. 7.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Eugene Concert Choir: A Dickens of a Christmas, 2:30 pm, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

Santa PAWS w/Greenhill, bring your cat or dog to visit Santa, leashed only, noon-4 pm, Fifth Street Public Market. FREE.

Holiday Tea at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House continue. See Dec. 7.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Music in the Eateries featuring Robert Meade, 5-7 pm, Fifth Street Public Market. FREE.

Friday, Dec. 21

Radio Redux: A Cowboy Christmas, 7:30 pm today & Saturday, Dec. 22, 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 23, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

The Nutcracker presented by Eugene Ballet Company, 7:30 pm today & Satuday, Dec. 22, 2 pm Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 22-23, Hult Center, tickets at hultcenter.org.

Santa at the Market continues. See Nov. 25.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Jingle Bells Run: 15K, 5K & Kids Dash, 11:45 am, Eclectic Edge Racing, 750 Commercial Street. $20-$25, reg. at eclecticedgeracing.com.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.

Monday, Dec. 24

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 17.