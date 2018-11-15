What’s That Smell?

I wonder if there has been any investigation into the horrible smell that blankets the west Eugene Barger area all the way up to the North Beacon end of River Road. It has been described as a harsh chemical smell or some type of industrial product being vented from JH Baxter on Roosevelt (rumored to vent chemicals when it rains).

To me, it smells most similar to propane. To my mother, it smells like the coast. All I know is it is awful and drove me to decide against buying a home here. Others say the same thing on Facebook.

Can anyone figure out what it is?

C. Powers, Eugene