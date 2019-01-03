Don’t Be Duped

Fellow Americans: Stop being duped by Donald Trump. He is the charlatan that dangles a shiny bauble in front of your eyes while stealing the pennies from your pocket.

The bauble is his daily tweets and sound bites, calculated to ignite fury on the Left and praise on the Right. The pennies are our collective rights, money for healthcare and infrastructure versus corporations, etc.

Become more aware of the day-to-day goings-on of our government instead of wasting your time about elections and being happy or sad about the latest divisive rhetoric.

Geo Malmos

Eugene