Teddy and Trump

Regarding Tony Corcoran’s Dec. 27 Viewpoint: I would ask Tony to consider the role of confirmation bias in his analysis of Jon Meacham’s The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.

The Theodore Roosevelt quote could just as easily and possibly be more relevant to Trump.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood … who at best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place will never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Just my two cents.

Mark Fiser

Eugene