Eric Harris (Letters, Jan. 17) complains that our Eugene Public Library is frequented by smelly, loud, indecently clad lowlifes who sometimes listen to (horrors!) rap music. The chairs on which some patrons have reclined (Harris suggests) reek of grease and urine.

In my frequent trips to the library I have yet to witness such offenses. Nonetheless, I must caution my fellow citizens about visiting our library. They may encounter bigoted jerks like Harris.

Bruce Schennum

Eugene