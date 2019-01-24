Are you disgusted by the Trump cabal’s so far successful efforts to prevent Juliana v. United States, the “climate kids’ case,” from being heard in court? There is a small thing each of us can do to promote the “trial of the century” happening here in Eugene.

We can ask local businesses and organizations if they will publically support the case. Our Children’s Trust, the group that has organized the youth plaintiffs and pursued the trial, makes it easy. Simply go to youthvgov.org and click on “engage your community.” You can then print out a “Declaration of Support” for the suit that can be signed and forwarded to OCT.

Let’s make this happen!

Jere C. Rosemeyer

Eugene